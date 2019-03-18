ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — The Bellarmine Knights defeated the University of Findlay 74-59 in the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament Sunday, punching their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.

Senior Adam Eberhard scored 30 points on his 22nd birthday, going 12-17 from the field and a perfect 6-6 from the line. CJ Fleming also gave the Knights plenty of support, going 3-3 from the three-point line and finishing with 13 points.

While the Oilers kept it close in the first half, Bellarmine pulled away in the second half as their perimeter defense became too much for Findlay to bare. The Oilers made just three of their 16 3-point attempts in the second half.

The second-seeded Knights will face four seed Southern Indiana in the regional finals Tuesday at 8 p.m. Bellarmine and USI have played each other three times this season, splitting during the regular season. The Knights defeated the Screaming Eagles in the GLVC Tournament 67-61 on March 9.