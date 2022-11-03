NCAA Women's Tournament: Here's where Louisville, Indiana and Kentucky landed

The women have proved time and time again that they got just as much game as the guys! Here's where they will play in the tournament.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Selection Sunday isn’t reserved for the men this year, the NCAA has announced their field of 68 for the women’s teams.

Louisville

Following their heartbreaking loss against Miami in the ACC Tournament, the Cardinal women still managed to earn a No. 1 seed. They will play in the Wichita Region against No. 16 seed Albany on Friday at home.

The Cardinals are the only team in the country to get a No. 1 seed in the last three of the four tournaments.

The moment @UofLWBB found out they’ll be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, playing against No. 16-seeded Albany on Friday.



The Cards will play the first two games (if they win the first) at home. The team is calling for fans to pack the Yum Center @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/U2Eo1V0iLl — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) March 14, 2022

Indiana

The Hoosier women landed the No. 3 seed and will play No. 14-seeded Charlotte in Bloomington on Saturday. It will be the first time the Hoosiers will host an NCAA regional in the program’s history.

Kentucky

After winning the SEC title a week ago, the Wildcat women earned the No. 6 seed and will face No. 11-seeded Princeton on Saturday in Bloomington.

Both Indiana and Kentucky will play in the Bridgeport Region.

