'The Big Dance': Kentucky, Indiana and Murray State earn spot in NCAA Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s that time of year where basketball reigns supreme on and off the court.

The 68-team field for this year’s NCAA Tournament has finally been revealed.

Gonzaga has earned the overall No. 1 seed with Arizona, Kansas and Baylor each earning a No. 1 seed in their respective regions.

WHAS11 is monitoring where our area teams will play in the first round of action.

The tournament begins March 17 with the Final Four taking place on April 4 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kentucky

After losing in the semi-final against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament, Kentucky has earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They will play No. 15 St. Peter’s on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Indiana

The Hoosiers were one of the last four teams in and earned a No. 12 seed and will play in the First Four matchup against Wyoming. They will play on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio.

This is the first time the Hoosiers will play in the tournament since 2016.

What is the First Four?

The NCAA says it’s a play-in round consisting of games between teams that hold the four lowest-seeded bid and the four lowest-seeded at-large bids. This determines the last four teams to qualify for the field of 64 that play in the first round.

Murray State

The Racers have earned a No. 7 seed after winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. They will face No. 10-seeded San Francisco on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Bellarmine

Even though Bellarmine won the ASUN Conference Tournament, they are ineligible to compete in the NCAA Tournament. They recently made the switch from Division II to Division I and must wait four years due to NCAA rules. The Knights are currently in year two.

That means Jacksonville State, who were the regular season champions, will receive the automatic bid.

