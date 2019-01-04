The Final Four has some surprises.

Those serious upsets means some serious bracket problems.

After No. 2 Michigan State beat overall No. 1 seed Duke 68-67, the NCAA said that of millions of brackets that were submitted to the Bracket Challenge Game only .02 percent got the Final Four correct.

Similarly, ESPN tweeted out the results from their brackets. ESPN said that out of their 17.2 million entries only 7,928 brackets got the Final Four correct. That is .04 percent that predicted the Final Four lineup.

A third of ESPN's brackets had Duke winning the tournament.

In either case, the number of brackets that predicted Virginia, Texas Tech, Auburn and Michigan State is slim.

Virginia was the only No. 1 seed to make it through the weekend. Texas Tech, a No. 3 seed, topped No. 1 Gonzaga 75-69, and No. 5 Auburn beat No. 2 Kentucky 77-71.

The Associated Press said the teams going into the Final Four include one from the Atlantic Coast, the Big Ten, the Big 12 and the Southeastern conferences.

This is Tom Izzo's eighth time taking the Spartans into the Final Four, but he is joined by a trio of first-timers in Virginia's Tony Bennett, Texas Tech's Chris Beard and Auburn's Bruce Pearl.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

