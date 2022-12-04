Kentucky, Iowa headed for a rematch in Music City Bowl

It's the second consecutive meeting for the Wildcats and Hawkeyes. They will face off on Dec. 31 at noon EST.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Wildcats are headed to Nashville for postseason play.

For the second year in a row, the Cats will face the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31.

The last time the two teams met was in the 2021 VRBO Citrus Bowl. The Cats defeated the Hawkeyes 20-17.

“On behalf of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl board of directors, our staff and our volunteers, we look forward to hosting Iowa and Kentucky in our game this New Year’s Eve,” Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, said. “Both schools bring passionate fanbases and we cannot think of a better way to celebrate our 25th anniversary than with these two programs in our game.”

The Wildcats finished out their 7-5 regular season defeating rival Louisville 26-13.

For fans who can’t make it to the stadium, the game will air on WHAS11/ABC at noon.