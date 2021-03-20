x
Morehead State, Kentucky's only team to make the NCAA tournament loses in first round

West Virginia beat Morehead State 84-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Miles McBride scored 18 of his 30 points after halftime to help West Virginia pull away and beat Morehead State 84-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. 

The win gave coach Bob Huggins his 900th career victory. McBride was terrific from the start and provided a steady offensive hand all night for the third-seeded Mountaineers in the Midwest Regional matchup. 

He finished 11 for 17 from the floor with six rebounds and six assists. DeVon Cooper scored 21 points to lead the 14th-seeded Eagles, who shot 52% but committed 18 turnovers.

This week marks 10 years since Morehead State’s first-round upset of No. 4 seed Louisville in its last NCAA appearance.

The Eagles enter the tournament on a 19-1 roll including winning the OVC championship.

Credit: AP
FILE - Morehead State players celebrate a victory over Belmont in an NCAA college basketball game for the Ohio Valley Conference men's tournament championship in Evansville, Ind., in this Saturday, March 6, 2021, file photo. (Sam Owens/Evansville Courier & Press via AP, File)

