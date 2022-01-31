UofL basketball's Malik Williams suspended indefinitely

The three-year captain will miss Tuesday’s game against North Carolina.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL men’s basketball has suspended Malik Williams indefinitely.

The three-year captain will miss Tuesday’s game against North Carolina.

Williams leads the Cardinals averaging 10 points and nearly 9-points a game.

Louisville will try to snap a three-game losing streak as they have lost 6 of their last 7.

“I certainly think beating a good Carolina team, who in my opinion, is a tournament team – at home in front of a good crowd. Hopefully [it will] push us in a position where we can string together a couple of wins,” Interim Coach Mike Pegues said.

Williams' suspension is for one game.

Louisville and North Carolina will tip off at 8 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.