Louisville receives 11th seed in ACC Tournament

After a disappointing end to the season, the Cards now know where they stand in the tournament which begins Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Louisville’s regular season ended with a loss on Senior Day, the Cardinals are now looking ahead to the ACC Tournament

The conference announced seedings and the bracket for the 2022 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Louisville received the 11th seed in the tournament and will take on No. 14-seeded Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

If Louisville beats Georgia Tech, they would move on to the Wednesday round where they will face No. 6 Virginia Tech.

The Cards and the Yellowjackets will be televised on the ACC Network, check your local listings.

