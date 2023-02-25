Georgia Tech moves past Louisville, 83-67

The Yellow Jackets snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 70-68 win over Notre Dame on a buzzer-beating tip-in on Feb. 8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Javon Franklin had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Georgia Tech picked up its fourth win in its last six games, pulling away late to post an 83-67 win over Louisville on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 70-68 win over Notre Dame on a buzzer-beating tip-in on Feb. 8. Since that win, they have beaten Virginia Tech, Florida Tech and now Louisville to split the season series.

Georgia Tech (12-17, 4-14 Atlantic Coast) led 45-34 at intermission, and its lead grew to 18 points less than three minutes into the half on Miles Kelly's 3-pointer to make it 52-34. But the Cardinals rallied and JJ Traynor's dunk with just under five minutes to play pulled them within five, 66-61.

Franklin hit 7 of 11 from the field and was 7 of 10 from the line while collecting two assists and three steals. Kelly hit 5 of 10 from behind the arc and finished with 19 points. Lance Terry scored 17 points and Kyle Sturdivant contributed 11 points and 10 assists.

El Ellis and Kamari Lands each scored 15 points for Louisville. Mike James had 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting and Traynor added 10 points. Louisville (4-25, 2-16) beat Georgia Tech at home Feb. 1, 68-58, for its first conference win.

Georgia Tech closes the regular season at Syracuse Tuesday and at Boston College Saturday. Louisville is at home against Virginia Tech Tuesday and at No. 6 Virginia on Saturday.

