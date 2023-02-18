Cards beat Clemson 83-73; Louisville's 2013 basketball team honored at KFC Yum! Center

El Ellis had quite the night and even giving a spectacular dunk at the end of the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The energy was at an all-time high at the KFC Yum! Center as the Louisville Cardinals defeated Clemson 83-73.

Guard El Ellis led the Cardinals with 28 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist and forward J.J. Traynor with 16 points.

Louisville celebrated the 2013 National Championship team with a special halftime show and sharing a banner that acknowledges the team 2013 Final Coaches Poll #1.

Many of the former team members including Peyton Siva, Montrezl Harrell, Wayne Blackshear and Luke Hancock were on hand for the special moment.

There was also a special video featuring a message from Russ Smith who could not make the reunion due to playing hoops overseas.

Tonight’s win against Clemson improved Louisville’s record to 4-24.