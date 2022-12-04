Louisville will face Cincinnati in Wasabi Fenway Bowl

The Cardinals and Bearcats will meet for the 25th time on the gridiron and the first time since 2013.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville football now knows who they will face in postseason play.

The Cards will take on Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston on Dec. 17.

Louisville finished out the regular season with a 7-5 record and 4-4 in the ACC.

The Cards were ranked No. 25 in the last College Playoff Rankings before falling to Kentucky to close the regular season.

This is their 25th postseason appearance, posting with an 11-12-1 all time record in bowl games and is 1-1 in postseason play under coach Scott Satterfield.



The Cardinals and Bearcats will meet for the 25th time on the gridiron and the first time since 2013. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 30-22-1. The two schools have a home-and-home series scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN.

UofL says tickets can be purchase directly through the Athletics Ticket Office to be seated with fellow fans. They said am.ticketmaster.com/uofl/fenway.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.