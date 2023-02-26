Louisville earns No. 4 seed in ACC women's tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Notre Dame clinched its first outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title since 2017 and is the No. 1 seed in the 46th annual Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which runs Wednesday (March 1) through Sunday (March 5) at Greensboro Coliseum.



The tournament will feature all 15 ACC teams and 14 games, beginning with three first-round matchups on Wednesday. Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.



Notre Dame earned its seventh regular-season title in program history and will be the No. 1 seed for the sixth time.



Along with the top-seeded Fighting Irish (24-4, 15-3), No. 2 seed Duke (24-5, 14-4), No. 3 seed Virginia Tech (24-4, 14-4), and No. 4 seed Louisville (21-10, 12-6) will receive double byes into Friday’s quarterfinal round.



Tournament play begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday with No. 12 seed Wake Forest (14-15, 5-13) facing No. 13 Virginia (15-14, 4-14). The second game will feature No. 10 Clemson (16-14, 7-11) against No. 15 Pitt (10-19, 3-15) at 3:30 p.m. First-round action concludes Wednesday at 6:30 pm., with No. 11 Boston College (15-16, 5-13) versus No. 14 Georgia Tech (13-16, 4-14).



The second round opens Thursday at 11 a.m., when No. 5 seed Florida State (21-10, 12-6) faces the winner of Wednesday’s Wake Forest/Virginia matchup. No. 8 NC State (19-10, 9-9) and No. 9 Syracuse (18-11, 9-9) meet at 2 p.m. The third game of Thursday’s slate has No. 7 North Carolina (20-9, 11-7) taking on the Clemson/Pitt winner at 6 p.m. The second round concludes Thursday at 8 p.m., as No. 6 Miami (18-11, 11-7) meets the Boston College/Georgia Tech winner.



Fourth-seeded Louisville begins action on Friday at 11 a.m., when the Cardinals face the winner of Thursday’s first game. No. 1 Notre Dame opens tournament play at 2 p.m. against Thursday’s second-game winner. The evening session begins at 6 p.m., with No. 2 Duke taking on the winner of Thursday’s third game. No. 3 Virginia Tech closes out Friday’s quarterfinal session, facing the winner of the Thursday session’s finale.



The winner of Friday’s first two games will meet in Saturday’s noon semifinal game, while the winners of the Friday evening session will meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m.



The 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game will be played Sunday at 1 p.m.



All-session ticket books, which include tickets for all 14 games of the five-day tournament, are available for $99. Individual session ticket prices start at $10 for reserved seating and $7 for general admission seating (for select sessions). Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.



Every game of the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will air live on ACC Network prior to the Sunday championship game on ESPN.



The Greensboro Coliseum will play host to the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament for the 23rd time in the last 24 years. This year’s tournament features five teams ranked among the nation’s top 25 in the latest Associated Press poll, including No. 9 Virginia Tech, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 11 Duke, No. 22 North Carolina and No. 23 Florida State.



The complete 2023 Ally ACC Women's Basketball Tournament pairings are listed below. For more information on ACC Women's Basketball, please visit theACC.com.



2023 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Greensboro Coliseum (March 1-5)



First Round – Wednesday, March 1

Game No. 1 – No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Virginia, 1 p.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 2 – No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 Pitt, 3:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 3 – No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m. (ACCN)



Second Round – Thursday, March 2

Game No. 4 – No. 5 Florida State vs. Winner of Game No. 1, 11 a.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 5 – No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 2 p.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 6 – No. 7 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game No. 2, 6 p.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 7 – No. 6 Miami vs. Winner of Game No. 3, 8 p.m. (ACCN)



Quarterfinals – Friday, March 3

Game No. 8 – No. 4 Louisville vs. Winner of Game No. 4, 11 a.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 9 – No. 1 Notre Dame vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 10 – No. 2 Duke vs. Winner of Game No. 6, 6 p.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 11 – No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 7, 8 p.m. (ACCN)



Semifinals – Saturday, March 4

Game No. 12 - ACC Semifinal No. 1, Noon (ACCN)

Game No. 13 - ACC Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m. (ACCN)



Championship – Sunday, March 5

Game No. 14 - Championship Game, 1 p.m. (ESPN)