Louisville wins 3 straight to reach super regionals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Levi Usher hit a two-run single in the eighth, Cameron Masterman added a go-ahead homer in the inning and No. 12 national seed Louisville beat Michigan 11-9 on Monday to win the Louisville Regional.

Louisville (42-19-1) won three straight regional games, after a loss to Michigan on Saturday, to advance to the super regionals against Texas A&M (40-18).

Usher went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and Masterman added three RBIs, including his fourth homer of the regional.

Michigan (34-28) started the game with three straight doubles to take a 2-0 lead, but Louisville scored seven runs with two outs in the bottom of the first.

Louisville talks about its resiliency and being professional in the face of adversity and big situations. After giving up a lead vs. Michigan, the Cardinals showed that, getting back to the super regional stage they're used to. "We did reset that standard." Our @WHAS11 story: pic.twitter.com/1ZHI2XMLap — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) June 7, 2022

Tate Kuehner (7-3) secured the win with 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief work and Michael Prosecky earned his 11th save.

The game was delayed due to weather with one out in the bottom of the third inning. Louisville was leading 7-3.

I asked Dan McDonnell what he was thinking during the review for Jack Payton's double. Louisville went over a play from a game last night where a pinch runner slid. "Make it as easy as possible for the umpires, or obviously the video crew, they can see your hand get to the base." pic.twitter.com/y18rP9mVSc — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) June 6, 2022

