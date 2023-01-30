ACC releases UofL football's 2023 schedule

It's going to be an action-packed season including games against Indiana, Georgia Tech and North Carolina.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL football has released their action-packed scheduled for the 2023 season.

The Cards will kick off their season on Sept. 1 when they are scheduled to face Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

Officials with UofL say this is the third meeting between the schools and their first meeting since the Yellowjackets won 46-27 in 2020.

Cardinal alum and new head coach Jeff Brohm will coach his first game at the newly named L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Sept. 7. The Cards face Murray State and will play them for the first time since 2017.

Another highlight for the season is facing Indiana in week three. Louisville hasn’t played the Hoosiers since 1986. Indiana has won both previous meetings.

The Cards’ first ACC home game goes down on Sept. 23 as Boston College comes to town. Louisville is looking to snap a two-game losing streak to the Eagles.

There are great games throughout the season with Louisville playing four of their last five games at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

They will close out the season playing in-state rival Kentucky on Nov. 25, their Senior Day.

Click here to check out the full schedule.

