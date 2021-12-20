UK to host Western Kentucky after rivalry with Louisville postponed; game to benefit tornado victims

The game will take place on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The Cats and Hilltoppers hadn't played each other since 2012.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky now has another opponent after the scheduled rivalry game versus Louisville was postponed.

The Wildcats will now host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

This comes as the University of Louisville men’s basketball team paused team-related activities due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests in the program.

Officials with UK Athletics said they are working on a charitable component for the game that will support those affected by the tornadoes in central and western Kentucky.

It’s been nearly a decade since the Cats and Hilltoppers faced each other. They squared off in 2012 during the NCAA South Regional in the second round. Kentucky would beat Western 81-66 and would go on to win their 8th national title.

The game is set to air on ESPN.

Kentucky or Louisville have not announced an alternate date for their rivalry game.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.