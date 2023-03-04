Reeves stars as No. 23 Kentucky beats Arkansas 88-79

Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (21-10, 12-6 Southeastern Conference). Jacob Toppin scored 21 points.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 37 points, and No. 23 Kentucky handed Arkansas its third straight loss with an 88-79 victory on Saturday.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (21-10, 12-6 Southeastern Conference). Jacob Toppin scored 21 points.

Tshiebwe fouled out with 4:53 left, but Arkansas (19-12, 8-10) was unable to take advantage of his absence. The Razorbacks missed three straight buckets before Reeves scored to lift Kentucky back to a 10-point lead with four minutes left.

Kentucky shot 54% from the field in its fifth win in six games. It also held Arkansas to 36% shooting.

The Razorbacks had 17 offensive rebounds, but they were outscored 17-9 in second-chance points.

Nick Smith Jr. led Arkansas with 25 points on 10-of-23 shooting. Ricky Council had 16 points, and Anthony Black finished with 14.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky's late-season push likely secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament. A strong showing in the conference tournament could help with its seeding.

Arkansas likely would have locked up a berth in the NCAA Tournament with a win over Kentucky. Instead, the SEC Tournament may determine the Razorbacks' fate.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The Wildcats will receive a bye to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.