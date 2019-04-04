Indiana freshman Romeo Langford will enter the NBA Draft, ESPN first reported.

The New Albany native is currently expected to be a lottery pick despite having surgery scheduled for a torn ligament in his thumb. Langford told ESPN he hurt his thumb during a practice before Indiana's game against Duke, never quite feeling right for the rest of the season.

Langford was a top-5 recruit out of high school, and is currently the 11th-best NBA prospect according to ESPN 100. He averaged 16.5 points in 32 games for the Hoosiers, and was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team before sitting out IU's NIT games.