HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Isaiah Green passed for 278 yards and three touchdowns and Marshall doubled up FCS Eastern Kentucky in its home opener, 32-16 on Saturday night.

The game between former rivals is the first meeting since 1992.

The Colonels punted twice before Marshall got its offense on the field. The Thundering Herd stopped Eastern Kentucky at its own 24 on its first possession but fumbled the ensuing punt.

The Herd offense drove 94 yards in 12 plays with their first possession, with Green hitting Obi Obialo from 20 yards out.

Brandon Drayton picked off an Austin Scott pass at the EKU 38 and Green capped a short drive with a 6-yard strike to Tyre Brady for a 13-0 lead.

A second fumbled punt led to an Eastern Kentucky touchdown, but the Herd took a 20-6 lead into intermission.

Scott was just 2 of 6 passing for EKU (1-1) and was picked off three times.

