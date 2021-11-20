The Hoosiers have lost their seventh straight game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ky Thomas had a career-high two touchdown runs, Tanner Morgan threw for two more and Minnesota used two TDs in the final 46 seconds of the first half to pull away from Indiana 35-14.

The Golden Gophers snapped a two-game losing streak. The Hoosiers lost their seventh straight and finished with their first winless home season in conference play since 2015.