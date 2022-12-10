Bellarmine takes down Murray State 69-58

Garrett Tipton added seven rebounds and 25 points for the Knights (5-6).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Garrett Tipton scored 25 points as Bellarmine beat Murray State 69-58 on Saturday night.

Tipton added seven rebounds for the Knights (5-6). Juston Betz scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Alec Pfriem shot 4 for 9 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Rob Perry finished with 24 points for the Racers (5-4). Murray State also got 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists from Jacobi Wood. In addition, Quincy Anderson finished with seven points and two steals.

Bellarmine outscored Murray State by four points in the final half, while Pfriem led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

