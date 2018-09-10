LOUISVILLE, Ky.-The 2018-19 Preseason Edition of the Division II Bulletin was released today with the publication ranking Bellarmine No. 1 in the nation and recognizing senior forward Adam Eberhard as a preseason All-American.

The Division II Bulletin said, "The Knights are consistently one of the best teams in the nation and should continue that trend this year with Adam Eberhard returning. Eberhard averaged 14.3 point per outing and shot close to 60 percent from the floor for a well-balanced Knights team."

The complete top 10 in the DII Bulletin's preseason rankings include:

1. Bellarmine

2. Northwest Missouri

3. West Texas A&M

4. Lincoln Memorial

5. Saint Anselm

6. West Liberty

7. Western Washington

8. Nova Southeastern

9. West Florida

10. East Stroudsburg

The No. 1 by DII Bulletin comes after Street and Smith's had placed the Knights No. 2 in its preseason ranking while also naming Eberhard a preseason All-American.

Last season the Knights were 29-3 and regular season and postseason tournament champions of the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Bellarmine returns a large portion of the lettermen of that team, including Eberhard along with a number of players who spent time in the 2017-18 starting lineup: Ben Weyer, Daniel Ramser, Tyler Jenkins, Chivarsky Corbett, and Alex Cook. Parker Chitty, a member of the GLVC All-Defensive Team, and CJ Fleming, a GLVC All-Freshman Team selection a year ago, also return.

Adding to that wealth of talent returning, Coach Scott Davenport has brought in two Division I transfers (Chris Palombizio and Ethan Claycomb) along with a talented four-member freshman class.

Bellarmine will get the 2018-19 season under way with exhibition games at the University of Louisville (KFC Yum! Center) Oct. 28 and at home on Nov. 1 against Wabash College. The regular season opens on Nov. 9 on the road at Saginaw Valley State.

