Kentucky baseball routs Indiana 16-6; forces winner-take-all in Lexington Regional

The Wildcats and the Hoosiers have a shot to go to the Super Regional of the College World Series on Monday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It was a rematch last night where the Indiana Hoosiers sent the Kentucky Wildcats to the losers bracket in the Lexington Regional of the College World Series.

However, the Wildcats blanked West Virginia 10-0 for a shot of revenge.

Kentucky had six homeruns against Indiana that saw 26 hits between the two teams.

The Wildcats opened up scoring in the 7th inning with a three-run shot extending the lead to 10, followed by another homerun to add two more.

Kentucky defeated Indiana 16-6 which sets up a winner takes all for the Super Regional at 6 p.m. Monday.

