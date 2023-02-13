UofL unveils new basketball uniforms celebrating Black History Month

The men's and women's team will highlight the month with special uniforms they will debut in upcoming games.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville men’s and women’s basketball teams will commemorate Black History Month with special uniforms.

The theme of the uniforms are cream and golden flowers.

The uniforms have golden flowers regional to Louisville such as the state flower, the goldenrod. The cream color is an homage to “cream of the planet” – a cultural term referring to Africa’s abundance of natural resources such as diamonds, oil, ivory, copper and cocoa beans.

Marcus Garvey, a political activist coined the term to counter America’s image of Africa and Africans as being uncivilized. He worked to unify and connect people of African descent worldwide.

UofL said just as Garvey broke barriers, the uniforms are about “continuing to tear down obstacles to build something in our communities, our nation and our world.”

They also state it’s about respect and acknowledgement of Black leaders and influencers of the past while celebrating history-makers of today and tomorrow.

The men’s basketball team will wear the uniforms Wednesday when they take on Virginia at the KFC Yum Center and the women on Feb. 23 against Miami.

