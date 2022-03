While the team won't be able to compete at the NCAA tournament, there's a lot of new success to celebrate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine beat out the competition Tuesday to take the championship title in the ASUN conference tournament.

Now, the school is getting ready to celebrate. On Monday, March 14, at 4 p.m. in the Centro Atrium, the school says it will celebrate its ASUN Champions.

Knights, head to the Centro Atrium on March 14 at 4 p.m. for our ASUN Championship Celebration. Can't make it in person? Join us virtually below. Posted by Bellarmine University on Friday, March 11, 2022