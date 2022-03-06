Bellarmine sends out 'permission slip' for fans to attend ASUN Championship game

The Knights shared a “permission slip” on Twitter for those looking to leave work early for a little basketball action on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine is calling all fans to support them as they prepare for the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship game.

The Knights shared a “permission slip” on Twitter for those looking to leave work early for a little basketball action.

The slip asks for the attendee to have permission to be excused from work or school in order to “make it to the game on time and cheer for the Knights.”

It was signed by beloved Head Coach Scotty Davenport.

The game will tip off at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Freedom Hall and the Knights will face Jacksonville University.

Bellarmine beat Liberty 53-50 in the semifinals.

If you need tickets to the game, click here for more information.

