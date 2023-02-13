Banner honoring Louisville basketball's 2013 team to be raised at KFC Yum! Center

A banner will be raised Saturday night, but it's not the one you may be hoping for.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 team that won the national title.

After the 2015 basketball stripper scandal, the NCAA ordered Louisville to vacate all of their winds from 2011 to 2014 which included the 2013 National Championship win.

The university said they had “productive talks” with the NCAA and will hang a banner in the rafters that reads ‘2013 Final Coaches Poll Number 1”.

In a letter sent to fans, athletic director Josh Heird said, “Our former Cardinals and our devoted fans deserve to have our special season recognized in some manner in our home arena.”

The banner will be raised Saturday night during the Louisville-Clemson game at the KFC Yum! Center.

