After winning top-10 matchups, Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Notre Dame rose to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll. For the second straight week, there was major turnover at the bottom of the Top 25.

No. 1 Alabama and Georgia still hold the top two spots in the media ranking. The Crimson Tide received 58 first-place votes on Sunday. Ohio State moved past Clemson after rallying in the fourth quarter at Penn State. Clemson slipped to No. 4 after a close victory at home against Syracuse. The Buckeyes and Tigers each received a first-place vote.

LSU held steady at No. 5 and Notre Dame moved up two spots after beating Stanford. Oklahoma fell to No. 7 and No. 9 West Virginia is in the top 10 for the first time since 2012, when it reached No. 5 early in the season. Washington also moved into the top 10 after routing BYU.

1Alabama

Alabama (58)

SEC

Record: 5-0

PV Rank

1

Points

,4972Georgia

Georgia

SEC

Record: 5-0

2

1,405

3Ohio State

Ohio State (1)

Big Ten

Record: 5-0

4

1,395

4Clemson

Clemson (1)

ACC

Record: 5-0

3

1,278

5LSU

LSU

SEC

Record: 5-0

5

1,233

6Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Division I FBS Independents

Record: 5-0

8

1,216

7Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Big 12

Record: 5-0

6

1,193

8Auburn

Auburn

SEC

Record: 4-1

10

1,002

9West Virginia

West Virginia

Big 12

Record: 4-0

12

998

10Washington

Washington

Pac-12

Record: 4-1

11

978

11Penn State

Penn State

Big Ten

Record: 4-1

9

920

12UCF

UCF

The American

Record: 4-0

13

759

13Kentucky

Kentucky

SEC

Record: 5-0

17

707

14Stanford

Stanford

Pac-12

Record: 4-1

7

700

15Michigan

Michigan

Big Ten

Record: 4-1

14

687

16Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Big Ten

Record: 3-1

15

642

17Miami (FL)

Miami (FL)

ACC

Record: 4-1

16

600

18Oregon

Oregon

Pac-12

Record: 4-1

19

462

19Texas

Texas

Big 12

Record: 4-1

18

403

20Michigan State

Michigan State

Big Ten

Record: 3-1

21

281

21Colorado

Colorado

Pac-12

Record: 4-0

-

225

22Florida

Florida

SEC

Record: 4-1

-

210

23North Carolina State

North Carolina State

ACC

Record: 4-0

-

118

24Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

ACC

Record: 3-1

-

89

25Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Big 12

Record: 4-1

-

88

Others receiving votes:Boise St. 86, South Florida 83, Syracuse 74, Cincinnati 35, Iowa 34, Texas A&M 31, Washington St. 14, TCU 13, California 10, Maryland 10, Missouri 8, Mississippi St. 3, Boston College 3, BYU 3, Arizona St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, Duke 1, Hawaii 1, San Diego St. 1.

