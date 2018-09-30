After winning top-10 matchups, Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Notre Dame rose to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll. For the second straight week, there was major turnover at the bottom of the Top 25.
No. 1 Alabama and Georgia still hold the top two spots in the media ranking. The Crimson Tide received 58 first-place votes on Sunday. Ohio State moved past Clemson after rallying in the fourth quarter at Penn State. Clemson slipped to No. 4 after a close victory at home against Syracuse. The Buckeyes and Tigers each received a first-place vote.
LSU held steady at No. 5 and Notre Dame moved up two spots after beating Stanford. Oklahoma fell to No. 7 and No. 9 West Virginia is in the top 10 for the first time since 2012, when it reached No. 5 early in the season. Washington also moved into the top 10 after routing BYU.
|1
Alabama (58)
Record: 5-0
PV Rank1
Points,497
Record: 5-0
2
1,405
Ohio State (1)
Record: 5-0
4
1,395
Clemson (1)
Record: 5-0
3
1,278
Record: 5-0
5
1,233
Record: 5-0
8
1,216
Record: 5-0
6
1,193
Record: 4-1
10
1,002
Record: 4-0
12
998
Record: 4-1
11
978
Record: 4-1
9
920
Record: 4-0
13
759
Record: 5-0
17
707
Record: 4-1
7
700
Record: 4-1
14
687
Record: 3-1
15
642
Record: 4-1
16
600
Record: 4-1
19
462
Record: 4-1
18
403
Record: 3-1
21
281
Record: 4-0
-
225
Record: 4-1
-
210
Record: 4-0
-
118
Record: 3-1
-
89
Record: 4-1
-
88
Others receiving votes:Boise St. 86, South Florida 83, Syracuse 74, Cincinnati 35, Iowa 34, Texas A&M 31, Washington St. 14, TCU 13, California 10, Maryland 10, Missouri 8, Mississippi St. 3, Boston College 3, BYU 3, Arizona St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, Duke 1, Hawaii 1, San Diego St. 1.