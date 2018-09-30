After winning top-10 matchups, Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Notre Dame rose to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll. For the second straight week, there was major turnover at the bottom of the Top 25.

No. 1 Alabama and Georgia still hold the top two spots in the media ranking. The Crimson Tide received 58 first-place votes on Sunday. Ohio State moved past Clemson after rallying in the fourth quarter at Penn State. Clemson slipped to No. 4 after a close victory at home against Syracuse. The Buckeyes and Tigers each received a first-place vote.

LSU held steady at No. 5 and Notre Dame moved up two spots after beating Stanford. Oklahoma fell to No. 7 and No. 9 West Virginia is in the top 10 for the first time since 2012, when it reached No. 5 early in the season. Washington also moved into the top 10 after routing BYU.

1 Alabama (58)

SEC

Record: 5-0

PV Rank 1 Points ,497

2 Georgia

SEC

Record: 5-0

2

1,405

3 Ohio State (1)

Big Ten

Record: 5-0

4

1,395

4 Clemson (1)

ACC

Record: 5-0

3

1,278

5 LSU

SEC

Record: 5-0

5

1,233

6 Notre Dame

Division I FBS Independents

Record: 5-0

8

1,216

7 Oklahoma

Big 12

Record: 5-0

6

1,193

8 Auburn

SEC

Record: 4-1

10

1,002

9 West Virginia

Big 12

Record: 4-0

12

998

10 Washington

Pac-12

Record: 4-1

11

978

11 Penn State

Big Ten

Record: 4-1

9

920

12 UCF

The American

Record: 4-0

13

759

13 Kentucky

SEC

Record: 5-0

17

707

14 Stanford

Pac-12

Record: 4-1

7

700

15 Michigan

Big Ten

Record: 4-1

14

687

16 Wisconsin

Big Ten

Record: 3-1

15

642

ACC

Record: 4-1

16

600

18 Oregon

Pac-12

Record: 4-1

19

462

19 Texas

Big 12

Record: 4-1

18

403

20 Michigan State

Big Ten

Record: 3-1

21

281

21 Colorado

Pac-12

Record: 4-0

-

225

22 Florida

SEC

Record: 4-1

-

210

23 North Carolina State

ACC

Record: 4-0

-

118

24 Virginia Tech

ACC

Record: 3-1

-

89

25 Oklahoma State

Big 12

Record: 4-1

-

88

Others receiving votes:Boise St. 86, South Florida 83, Syracuse 74, Cincinnati 35, Iowa 34, Texas A&M 31, Washington St. 14, TCU 13, California 10, Maryland 10, Missouri 8, Mississippi St. 3, Boston College 3, BYU 3, Arizona St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, Duke 1, Hawaii 1, San Diego St. 1.

