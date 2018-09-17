LSU has surged to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after its second victory of September against a highly ranked team, and Wisconsin has tumbled to 18 after becoming the first top-10 team to be upset by an unranked team.

Top-ranked Alabama strengthened its hold on No. 1 on Sunday , receiving a season-high 58 first-place votes from the media panel. Clemson slipped out of the No. 2 spot for the first time this season. Georgia moved up a spot to second behind the Crimson Tide, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the ranking. Clemson is third with three first-place votes, followed by No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma.

LSU has now gone from No. 25 to start the season to No. 6 in three weeks.

1 Alabama (58)

SEC

Record: 3-0

PV Rank 1 Points ,52

2 Georgia

SEC

Record: 3-0

3

1,416

3 Clemson (3)

ACC

Record: 3-0

2

1,405

4 Ohio State

Big Ten

Record: 3-0

4

1,357

5 Oklahoma

Big 12

Record: 3-0

5

1,283

6 LSU

SEC

Record: 3-0

12

1,241

7 Stanford

Pac-12

Record: 3-0

9

1,055

8 Notre Dame

Division I FBS Independents

Record: 3-0

8

1,034

9 Auburn

SEC

Record: 2-1

7

958

10 Washington

Pac-12

Record: 2-1

10

947

10 Penn State

Big Ten

Record: 3-0

11

947

12 West Virginia

Big 12

Record: 2-0

14

841

13 Virginia Tech

ACC

Record: 2-0

13

816

14 Mississippi State

SEC

Record: 3-0

16

790

15 Oklahoma State

Big 12

Record: 3-0

24

587

16 UCF

The American

Record: 2-0

18

556

17 TCU

Big 12

Record: 2-1

15

502

18 Wisconsin

Big Ten

Record: 2-1

6

486

19 Michigan

Big Ten

Record: 2-1

19

448

20 Oregon

Pac-12

Record: 3-0

20

399

ACC

Record: 2-1

21

362

SEC

Record: 2-1

-

193

23 Boston College

ACC

Record: 3-0

-

130

24 Michigan State

Big Ten

Record: 1-1

25

86

25 Brigham Young

Division I FBS Independents

Record: 2-1

-

75

Others receiving votes:Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.

