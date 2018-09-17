LSU has surged to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after its second victory of September against a highly ranked team, and Wisconsin has tumbled to 18 after becoming the first top-10 team to be upset by an unranked team.
Top-ranked Alabama strengthened its hold on No. 1 on Sunday , receiving a season-high 58 first-place votes from the media panel. Clemson slipped out of the No. 2 spot for the first time this season. Georgia moved up a spot to second behind the Crimson Tide, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the ranking. Clemson is third with three first-place votes, followed by No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma.
LSU has now gone from No. 25 to start the season to No. 6 in three weeks.
|1
Alabama (58)
Record: 3-0
PV Rank1
Points,52
Record: 3-0
3
1,416
Clemson (3)
Record: 3-0
2
1,405
Record: 3-0
4
1,357
Record: 3-0
5
1,283
Record: 3-0
12
1,241
Record: 3-0
9
1,055
Record: 3-0
8
1,034
Record: 2-1
7
958
Record: 2-1
10
947
Record: 3-0
11
947
Record: 2-0
14
841
Record: 2-0
13
816
Record: 3-0
16
790
Record: 3-0
24
587
Record: 2-0
18
556
Record: 2-1
15
502
Record: 2-1
6
486
Record: 2-1
19
448
Record: 3-0
20
399
Record: 2-1
21
362
Record: 2-1
-
193
Record: 3-0
-
130
Record: 1-1
25
86
Record: 2-1
-
75
Others receiving votes:Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.