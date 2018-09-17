LSU has surged to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after its second victory of September against a highly ranked team, and Wisconsin has tumbled to 18 after becoming the first top-10 team to be upset by an unranked team.

Top-ranked Alabama strengthened its hold on No. 1 on Sunday , receiving a season-high 58 first-place votes from the media panel. Clemson slipped out of the No. 2 spot for the first time this season. Georgia moved up a spot to second behind the Crimson Tide, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the ranking. Clemson is third with three first-place votes, followed by No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma.

LSU has now gone from No. 25 to start the season to No. 6 in three weeks.

1Alabama

Alabama (58)

SEC

Record: 3-0

PV Rank

1

Points

,522Georgia

Georgia

SEC

Record: 3-0

3

1,416

3Clemson

Clemson (3)

ACC

Record: 3-0

2

1,405

4Ohio State

Ohio State

Big Ten

Record: 3-0

4

1,357

5Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Big 12

Record: 3-0

5

1,283

6LSU

LSU

SEC

Record: 3-0

12

1,241

7Stanford

Stanford

Pac-12

Record: 3-0

9

1,055

8Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Division I FBS Independents

Record: 3-0

8

1,034

9Auburn

Auburn

SEC

Record: 2-1

7

958

10Washington

Washington

Pac-12

Record: 2-1

10

947

10Penn State

Penn State

Big Ten

Record: 3-0

11

947

12West Virginia

West Virginia

Big 12

Record: 2-0

14

841

13Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

ACC

Record: 2-0

13

816

14Mississippi State

Mississippi State

SEC

Record: 3-0

16

790

15Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Big 12

Record: 3-0

24

587

16UCF

UCF

The American

Record: 2-0

18

556

17TCU

TCU

Big 12

Record: 2-1

15

502

18Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Big Ten

Record: 2-1

6

486

19Michigan

Michigan

Big Ten

Record: 2-1

19

448

20Oregon

Oregon

Pac-12

Record: 3-0

20

399

21Miami (FL)

Miami (FL)

ACC

Record: 2-1

21

362

22Texas A&M

Texas A&M

SEC

Record: 2-1

-

193

23Boston College

Boston College

ACC

Record: 3-0

-

130

24Michigan State

Michigan State

Big Ten

Record: 1-1

25

86

25Brigham Young

Brigham Young

Division I FBS Independents

Record: 2-1

-

75

Others receiving votes:Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.