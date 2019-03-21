(AP) -- Let the madness begin.

Reigning national champion Villanova will be in action along with Michigan, the runner-up from a year ago, while Belmont and Murray State open the NCAA Tournament as trendy upset picks.

There's Kansas and Michigan State to provide some blue-blood flavor, and Murray State's Ja Morant and Marquette counterpart Markus Howard some star power. There are big-name coaches, such as Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, and the under-appreciated in Wofford's Mike Young.

What more could you want on the first real day of the dance?

The NCAA Tournament starts Thursday with 16 games at four sites: Hartford, Connecticut; Jacksonville, Florida; Des Moines, Iowa; and Salt Lake City, Utah. Louisville and Minnesota kick off the action in Des Moines, at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kentucky’s Washington will not play in 1st-round NCAA Tournament game against Abilene Christian

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wants to see if you can beat his NCAA bracket

NCAA can't keep tournament games away from legal gambling

ESPN accidentally reveals NCAA women's bracket before selection show

Get set for the NCAA tournament with printable brackets