After more than two years, a judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by NCAA referee John Higgins against Kentucky Sports Radio.

Higgins sued KSR in October 2017 after receiving death threats and bad business reviews from UK fans following UK's loss to North Carolina in the 2017 Elite Eight. In the suit, Higgins claimed KSR founder Matt Jones and managing editor Drew Franklin shared his personal information to listeners, encouraging harassment.

Kentucky Judge Joseph Hood said that while their comments may have resulted in horrible actions from fans, KSR's opinions were a matter of public concern, protected under free speech.

"...the Court has reached the conclusion that Defendants’ speech, broadcast in various forms on radio, television, and the internet, involved matters of public concern. Thus, the speech enjoys special protection and the First Amendment prevents the Plaintiffs from using tort actions to silence and punish the Defendants for engaging in protected speech," Hood wrote.

Jones reacted to the decision on Twitter, saying he was pleased that the judge recognized that KSR was not responsible for the decisions of fans.

"I am pleased that the Federal Judge recognized that KSR, Drew and I are not responsible for any actions that third parties may have taken against Mr Higgins," Jones tweeted.