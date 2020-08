A select number of people will be picked to watch the game through their computer and have the video feed shared live in the arena.

INDIANAPOLIS — You may not be able to watch the Pacers play in person right now but you can still show your support by becoming a "virtual fan."

A select number of people will be picked to watch the game through their computer and have the video feed shared live in the arena where the game is happening.

Some fans already made a virtual appearance during the first game of the season Saturday.