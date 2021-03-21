Raptors head coach fined $50,000 for mask-throwing, profanity

TAMPA, Fla. — The NBA has fined Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer’s table and toward the stands, plus for directing profanity toward game officials before leaving the floor at the end of a game Friday night.
Nurse was upset at the end of Toronto’s 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz, a game in which the Jazz took 41 free throws, compared with the Raptors’ 14.
After the game, Nurse said it “just didn’t seem like they were going to let us win tonight,” without offering specifics.
The 27-shot difference in free throw attempts between the teams was the second largest in the NBA this season.
The Raptors have called Tampa home for the 2020-2021 season due to ongoing safety protocols and the U.S.-Canada border restrictions linked to COVID-19.
