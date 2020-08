The move comes just two weeks after McMillan signed a contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have announced head coach Nate McMillan has been relieved of his duties. The announcement came just two weeks after McMillan signed an extension with the team.

The team announced the news Wednesday.

"This was a very hard decision for us to make; but we feel it's in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction," the team said in a statement.