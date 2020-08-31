Murray outduels Mitchell, sets up first Game 7 in the bubble

Jamal Murray had his second 50-point game of the series to match Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 44 in this one.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Jamal Murray-Donovan Mitchell duel will be settled in the first Game 7 in the bubble.

Murray extended his torrid run with 50 more points, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

They will go at it one more time on Tuesday night, with the winner advancing to face the Los Angeles Clippers.