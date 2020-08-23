Luka Dončić scores triple-double, hits game-winning 3 to beat Clippers in OT

The 21-year-old had a monster game -- that 3-pointer contributed to a total of 43 points overall Sunday. Dončić also had 17 rebounds and 13 assists.

Luka Dončić hit a game-winning 3-pointer to eke out an overtime 135-133 win against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday. The clutch shot helped tie the series and pull off the biggest comeback in Dallas Mavericks playoff history.

The Mavs were down 20 points in the second quarter. The last time the team came back from a deficit like that was in 2003 when they rallied after a 19-point deficit against the San Antonio Spurs. Sunday's win puts the Dallas Mavericks at 2-2 for in their series against the Clippers.

Dončić took the court after a left ankle sprain earlier in the week. The 21-year-old had a monster game -- that 3-pointer contributed to a total of 43 points overall Sunday. Dončić also had 17 rebounds and 13 assists.

BAAAAAANG! LUKA IS CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/WEmGZaPKLU — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 23, 2020

His triple-double is second only to Russell Westbrook in terms of points scored in a single playoff game. Westbrook has 51. Doncic also joins the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard as a player who has scored more than 40 points in a playoff game and won that game on a buzzer-beating shot.

He is also now just the third player - behind Oscar Robertson and Charles Barkley - in NBA history to record more than 40 points, more than 15 rebounds and more than 10 assists in a game.