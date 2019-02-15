CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

SATURDAY

10:35 p.m. - Hamidou Diallo wins the ATT Slam Dunk contest with a 45 after jumping over popular rapper, Quavo of the music trio Migos.

10:17 p.m. - Hamidou Diallo (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Dennis Smith Jr. (New York Knicks) advance to the final round of the ATT Slam Dunk.

10:12 p.m. - Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker receives a 50 after a full 360 degree slam dunk.

9:50 p.m. - ATT Slam Dunk Participants are introduced -- the final of the three events in the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night. Among participants, Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets.

9:29 p.m. -- Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets wins the 3-point contest with 26 points. Harris said he's giving the trophy to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for letting him practice there. He said he practiced at UNC Charlotte with his former college assistant Ron Sanchez, who is now head coach at University of Charlotte.

9:15 p.m. - Steph Curry gets a first round score of 27 in the 3-point competition. Steph and brother Seth have a competition of their own -- "Whoever loses has to pick up the tab for all the tickets anytime we play against each other for the rest of our careers," Steph Curry said. Steph Curry, Buddy Hield and Joe Harris advance to the final round.

9 p.m. - Former Charlotte Hornets player Dell Curry and others raised a $35,000 donation to to the Classroom Central.

8:45 p.m. - Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics wins the Taco Bell Skills challenge, the first of three events in the All-Star Saturday Night.

8 p.m. - Events kick off for All-Star Saturday Night. Hornets point guard Kemba Walker participates in the 3-point competition along with Charlotte natives, Steph and Seth Curry.

6:30 p.m. - Doors open for the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night. At 8 p.m., the events will start -- the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest and ATT Slam Dunk.

3 p.m. - Charlotte Hornets player Kemba Walker and NBA 2k unveil their latest basketball facility makeover at McCrorey YMCA in Charlotte with a ribbon-cutting event. The renovation is part of NBA 2K's "2K Foundations" program.

10:15 a.m. - Steph Curry steps to the podium for NBA All-Star media day.

"Charlotte means everything to me. It's where I learned to play the game... Me and my brother, we always dreamed of being in All-Star games, and for it to come full circle and be here where my dad played for 10 years, it'll be a great memory for a long time."

10 a.m. - Kemba Walker speaks to the media ahead of Saturday night's 3-point contest saying he's "just trying to enjoy every moment" of the NBA All-Star in Charlotte.

9:30 a.m. - All-Star media day kicks off at Bojangles Coliseum

FRIDAY

11:01 p.m. - Final score of the Rising Stars game is 161-144 with Team USA beating Team World. Ben Simmons scored 28 points for Team World; Kyle Kuzma scored 35 points for Team USA.

9:19 p.m. - The NBA announced the winner from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The Home team won against the Away team, 82-80.

9 p.m. - The Rising Stars game starts at the Spectrum Center, featuring the NBA's up-and-comers playing as Team USA and Team World.

8:33 p.m. - Kendall Jenner is spotted leaving The Ivey's Hotel in uptown

7 p.m. - The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game starts. The home team is led by former Carolina Panther Steve Smith, North Carolina native Chris Daughtry and television personality Dr. Oz. The away team is led by Hall of Famer Ray Allen, rapper Quavo and comedians Adam Ray and Brad Williams.

5:15 p.m. - Multiple celebrities spotted on the red carpet ahead of the Rookie Fashion Show. In the fashion show, children of celebrities take the runway.

3:30 p.m. - Past and present NBA players, business partners and guests spent part of the day giving back for the 12th annual All-Star Day of Service. The event kicked of at noon and lasted til around 4 p.m., allowing many the chance to give back to the Queen City. Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade were among those helping out.

12 p.m. - Steph Curry, Kemba Walker, Blake Griffin, Glen Rice, Kristi Toliver & Seth Curry getting ready to lead group of CMS students in skills clinics at the Charlotte Convention Center