Former Louisville Cardinal, NBA star Donovan Mitchell shares heartfelt message after loss of grandmother

“There’s no Donovan Mitchell without you.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Louisville Cardinal Donovan Mitchell is mourning the loss of his grandmother.

The NBA All-Star and Utah Jazz guard posted an emotional, heartfelt message on Instagram Sunday morning.

Mitchell credits his grandmother for fueling his success and said she was able to see him score 57 points versus Denver in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs on Aug. 17.

“That was all you pulling me along... you stayed strong to watch me through it!”, he said.

