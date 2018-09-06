CLEVELAND -- LeBron James isn't sure where he's going to wind up this summer.

What he is sure of is that if and when he does opt out of his contract and hit the free agent market, his family will have a bigger say in his decision than they've ever had before.

"The one thing that I've always done is considered, obviously, my family," James said when asked about his upcoming free agency following the Cleveland Cavaliers' season-ending loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. "Understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago. I've got a teenage boy, a pre-teen and a little girl that wasn't around as well.

"So sitting down and considering everything, my family is a huge part of whatever I'll decide to do in my career, and it will continue to be that."

While that would seemingly bode well for the Cavs, it's worth noting that James also owns a pair of homes and spends the bulk of his offseasons in Los Angeles, where the Lakers are expected to be one of his strongest suitors. The 4-time MVP's two sons, LeBron Jr. (13) and Bryce (10) were also around for their famous father's four-year run in Miami, while his daughter, Zhuri, isn't even yet 4-years-old.

There will also be other factors that play into James' decision, as he takes a hard look at free agency for the first time since returning to the Cavs from Miami in 2014. Over the course of his postgame press conference, James reiterated that he's still in "championship mode," a potential problem for a Cleveland team coming off a sweep to the NBA's most talented team.

Regardless of where he winds up and why, James' has made it clear his family will get a say in the matter.

But when it comes down to it, he also knows there will be one final decision-maker.

"When I decide what I'm going to do with my future, my family and the folks that have been with me for the last, you know, 20 years, pretty much, will have a say-so," James said. "Then it ultimately will come down to me, and so we'll see what happens

Live Stream the Cavaliers playoff game - Try fuboTV - Free Trial today!

© 2018 WKYC