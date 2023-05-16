Refugee fund launches in honor of Racing Louisville star Nadia Nadim’s late mother

“This fund in honor of her is a great, great thing, and I love that we’re going to help families similar to mine right here in Louisville."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Soccer Holdings, LLC — parent company of Racing Louisville FC — pledged support Tuesday toward the newly launched Hamida Nadim Memorial Fund, which honors the late mother of Racing forward Nadia Nadim.

When the Taliban executed her husband, Hamida Nadim and her children fled Afghanistan, eventually settling at a refugee camp in Denmark. There, Nadia Nadim discovered soccer, marking the beginning of what would become a stellar professional and star-studded international career.

Following Hamida Nadim’s death last November in a tragic traffic accident, this memorial fund will aid refugee families led by single mothers as they newly settle in Louisville.

“My mom really cared about people, and all my life she was always working to help others,” Nadia Nadim said. “She raised five kids alone and did it with grace. Empathy and compassion are qualities she instilled in me, along with being a strong woman — a fighter.

“This fund in honor of her is a great, great thing, and I love that we’re going to help families similar to mine right here in Louisville. When you’re struggling, in that moment a little bit can go a long way. This fund is a beautiful way to honor my mom’s memory.”

Soccer Holdings and former Louisville mayor Greg Fischer will seed the fund with $5,000 apiece directed to Kentucky Refugee Ministries for distribution to its client families. Gifts from the Hamida Nadim Memorial Fund will also include access for families/kids to Louisville professional soccer’s camps, equipment, youth academy and game tickets.

Members of the public can add to the fund with a tax-deductible donation to the LouCity & Racing Foundation, Soccer Holdings’ 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Visit this link to contribute via PayPal, selecting the Hamida Nadim Memorial Fund as your preference. Please direct any questions to Jeremy Jarvi, executive director of the foundation, at jjarvi@loucity.com.

