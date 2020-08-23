SPEEDWAY, Ind. — 8:50 a.m. Track Team 13 coverage from the track is about to get underway. Ben Hill is getting a little energy boost after covering things all morning.
8:18 a.m. IMS President Doug Boles spoke to fans as he went around the almost empty track this morning.
7:50 a.m. Our 13News Race Day Morning coverage will resume at 9 a.m. from the Motor Speedway and run up to NBC's race coverage which starts at 1 p.m.
7:30 a.m. Although fans will not be able to attend this year's Indianapolis 500 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will continue to recognize their attendance streaks. IMS President Doug Boles announced the recognition in a proclamation Saturday.
It's a special decree for fans to extend their Indy 500 streaks. If you watch or listen to the race today, and return next year, you can officially keep your streak.
In the announcement, Boles said one fan has been going to the race for 68 straight years.
The 13News band is getting back together, at a social distance, of course! Chuck Lofton and Angela Buchman will be giving weather updates from the track all morning.
7:00 a.m. The race day forecast looks pretty good. Lindsey Monroe says temperatures will hit the mid-80s by this afternoon. The only chance of rain comes late in the race, when a pop-up shower could occur, but is not likely.
Sean Ash is calling the rain chance for late afternoon at 20 percent.
Today's Race Event Schedule:
1 p.m.: All Cars on Grid
1 p.m.: NBC Live Coverage Begins
1:20 p.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash”
1:47 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
2:08 p.m.: Presentation of Colors, Military Joint Services
2:09 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
2:10 p.m.: Rifle Volley
2:11 p.m.: “Taps”
2:12 p.m.: National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson
2:14 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
2:14 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars.” – Dave Calabro
2:20 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
2:22 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
2:22 p.m.: Command To Start Engines – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2:30 p.m.: Green Flag, 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps). Flag waved by Dan Towriss, President and CEO, Gainbridge.