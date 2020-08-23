Follow 13News race day coverage of the Indianapolis 500.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — 8:50 a.m. Track Team 13 coverage from the track is about to get underway. Ben Hill is getting a little energy boost after covering things all morning.

Race Day Ready: Jacked up on @MountainDew — ready for hours of LIVE pre-race coverage ONLY on WTHR-TV! #Indy500 #INDYCAR 🏎🏁 pic.twitter.com/AylRAk97wu — Ben Hill (@BenHill_WTHR) August 23, 2020

8:18 a.m. IMS President Doug Boles spoke to fans as he went around the almost empty track this morning.

7:50 a.m. Our 13News Race Day Morning coverage will resume at 9 a.m. from the Motor Speedway and run up to NBC's race coverage which starts at 1 p.m.

7:30 a.m. Although fans will not be able to attend this year's Indianapolis 500 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will continue to recognize their attendance streaks. IMS President Doug Boles announced the recognition in a proclamation Saturday.

It's a special decree for fans to extend their Indy 500 streaks. If you watch or listen to the race today, and return next year, you can officially keep your streak.

In the announcement, Boles said one fan has been going to the race for 68 straight years.

Thank you to every fan that can’t be here today, for being a fan and supporting this race and this series. You’re the reason we do this. Today is for you. https://t.co/zgl6PDroKF — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) August 23, 2020

The 13News band is getting back together, at a social distance, of course! Chuck Lofton and Angela Buchman will be giving weather updates from the track all morning.

Look who I just saw in person for first time in months @ChuckWTHR Miss him! @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/PKFP44MXGu — Julia Moffitt (@JuliaMoffitt13) August 23, 2020

My obligatory sunrise Pagoda race day morning shot. Unfortunately this one doesn’t have the thousands of race fans pouring in behind it. @IMS @WTHRcom #TrackTeam13 #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/OeetlwQwgt — Matt Whisner (@WizIndy) August 23, 2020

7:00 a.m. The race day forecast looks pretty good. Lindsey Monroe says temperatures will hit the mid-80s by this afternoon. The only chance of rain comes late in the race, when a pop-up shower could occur, but is not likely.

Sean Ash is calling the rain chance for late afternoon at 20 percent.

Looks like most areas thread the needle between upper disturbances we discussed all week and stay dry today. But close enough to keep 20% late-afternoon chance of rain in forecast. #13Weather #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/cHdAfEbPSB — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) August 23, 2020

Today's Race Event Schedule:

1 p.m.: All Cars on Grid

1 p.m.: NBC Live Coverage Begins

1:20 p.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash”

1:47 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

2:08 p.m.: Presentation of Colors, Military Joint Services

2:09 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

2:10 p.m.: Rifle Volley

2:11 p.m.: “Taps”

2:12 p.m.: National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson

2:14 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

2:14 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars.” – Dave Calabro

2:20 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison

2:22 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

2:22 p.m.: Command To Start Engines – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway