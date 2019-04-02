CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR will strip victories in 2019 for illegal race cars in an effort to squash cheating and efforts to exploit the rule book.

Inspections will now be done at tracks immediately following each race. If the winning car has any major infraction it will immediately be disqualified and dropped to last in the field.

This will end NASCAR's long-standing practice of using fines, suspensions and points deductions to punish race-winning teams. The victories usually stood.

Disqualified cars will now lose points, purse money and even the trophy.