Formula One driver Lando Norris embarrassed the field in his IndyCar iRacing debut by dominating the race at virtual Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

Norris was poised to begin his second F1 season with McLaren in March when a team member tested positive for the new coronavirus at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the series immediately suspended competition.

The 20-year-old British driver is a skilled iRacer and competed in the virtual event as an entrant for Arrow McLaren SP. Norris held off Arrow McLaren driver Patricio O'Ward for a 1-2 finish for the team.

