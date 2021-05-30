Indy 500 Race Blog: Cars are in the pits and fans are in the stands

Follow along throughout the day with our 13News team as race fans return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 105th running of the Indy 500.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Follow along with our 13News team throughout Race Day as fans return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 105th running of the Indy 500. You can watch the race live on WTHR as the green flag drops at 12:45 p.m. But first, tune in for seven hours of team coverage from the track and studio as we help you get ready for the race.

10:33 a.m. – Good to see you and all those race fans behind you there at the track.

10:30 a.m. – We'll see you after the race Jennie.

My race day tradition. 🏁

Watching awesome #Indy500 coverage by awesome colleagues at @wthrcom.



What a perfect day at the @ims for the 105th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing!



See you after the race at 6:00! pic.twitter.com/2Vmc9GKaIz — Jennie Runevitch (@JennieWTHR) May 30, 2021

10:26 a.m. – Yes it is!

10:20 a.m. – How good does this look?

10:19 a.m. – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined 13News for a Race Morning discussion.

10:12 a.m. – That was one great race.

Saturday marked 10 years since Dan Wheldon's second #Indy500 win after J.R. Hildebrand's last-lap crash.



Hildebrand is in the field today along with 11 others from that day. pic.twitter.com/Wbn0L3puZq — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

10:02 a.m. – Dave catches up with former IndyCar driver and the pace car driver for today's race Danica Patrick.

9:52 a.m. – "This Is Us" Actor Milo Ventimiglia will wave the green flag to start the race today.

9:45 a.m. – A century plus of race coverage combined. What a team.

9:40 a.m. – When the race airs live on WTHR Channel 13, it will be only the third time in recent decades it has happened for Indianapolis.

Here are some of the years it has happened:

1950 – there were “occasional live updates” according to IMS, but not green flag to checked flag coverage.

2016 – 100th Running with sell-out crowd

2020 (Aug) – Pandemic delayed and no fans

2021 – Limited capacity with the pandemic

9:34 a.m. – The temps are now into the 50s.

Suns out! ☀️I ditched the gloves AND coat! I’m a happier camper. 🤗 #Indy500 🏁 pic.twitter.com/tsbG9YtqIu — Jalea Brooks (@JaleaBrooks) May 30, 2021

Temps are warming into the mid 50s with sunshine and blue skies at @indianapolismotorspeedway for the #indy500. Let’s go racing!!🏁🏁💯@jdouglas4 @WTHRcom #13Weather pic.twitter.com/HlkFcEfNCc — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) May 30, 2021

9:33 a.m. – For those of us who can't get this close, a great tour of pit lane courtesy of Dave Calabro.

9:31 a.m. – Glad the weather is so nice for you last Indy 500. Enjoy your retirement Rich!

Picture perfect weather for the Indianapolis 500. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/QVJjJXexdX — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) May 30, 2021

9:29 a.m. – When you've been going non-stop for hours...you eat what you can when you can.

9:22 a.m. – We love seeing fans heading through those gates!

9:20 a.m. – Nothing beats the sound of May.

9:11 a.m. – What a team and so glad Rich Van Wyk gets to be at one last Indianapolis 500 before his retirement.

“You’re not as grumpy as you appear.” @calabro13sports describing @VanwykWTHR who’s covering his last Indy 500 for @WTHRcom after 40+ years. A lot of history and knowledge between these three fine gentlemen @ChuckWTHR pic.twitter.com/PbwJJ1ccyi — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) May 30, 2021

9:07 p.m. – With some great rookies, past winners and so much talent in this field. It's a tough pick.

It is literally the perfect day for the greatest spectacle in racing. Gasoline Alley is alive again.



Alright people: who’s your pick? Drop your names below 🏎 pic.twitter.com/cPkYjMBQus — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) May 30, 2021

9:02 a.m. – Back Home Again...

Every #Indy500 Race Day is great, but this year it’s special.



Welcome Back Home Again race fans.#ThisIsMay | #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/SYiGSVPogO — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

8:59 a.m. – Enough said.

Our #13Sunrise Pre-Race Coverage is full-on right now!

Join @JuliaMoffitt13, @AngelaBuchman & me (and the rest of our awesome #TrackTeam13) as we get you ready for the 105th Running of the #Indy500!

And don’t forget, you can watch the race LIVE only on WTHR! @wthrcom pic.twitter.com/7AdwWeNsSg — Carlos Diaz (@CarlosWTHR) May 30, 2021

8:55 a.m. – Wish it could be more, but happy there's 135,000 fans able to attend.

135k fans slowly finding their seats for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing 🏎🏁 #Indy500 #ThisIsMay @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/0DPvLL6apV — Clint Erbacher (@ClintErbacherTV) May 30, 2021

8:53 a.m. – It's the only place to see the race live and full of great Race Morning coverage...what else would we be watching?

We have an epic weather day for the #Indy500 !!! See you on @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/V62f4cUyMk — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) May 30, 2021

8:51 a.m. – Oh, we are Josef Newgarden...we are.

8:49 a.m. – Nice spot to be a few hours out.

The pits are full of tourists like me :-) as well as race teams as they prepare for the 500. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/6SpIEQ5I9z — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) May 30, 2021

8:46 a.m. – Gov. Eric Holcomb joins Scott and Anne for some race talk and news updates.

8:45 a.m. – On the floor...too funny.

Hope you’re watching our #Indy500 pre-race show on @WTHRcom!



Coming up, @ConorDaly22 & I talk important things like one horrifying childhood memory at the track & why he went 2% over skim milk this year.



Will the mullet stay or go if he wins? Interview off the rails, as usual. pic.twitter.com/cAmD6xCiIH — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) May 30, 2021

8:41 a.m. – Good work Kelly...let's keep it this way.

Severe clear on radar with blue bird skies over @IMS ! Great racing weather for the #indy500. Cheers to an exciting and safe race! @WTHRcom @jdouglas4 #13Weather pic.twitter.com/i2pVVxAzYd — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) May 30, 2021

8:40 a.m. – Great to see and good reminder.

It’s awesome seeing fans back @IMS today! Blue sky and sunshine. It’s going to be a great race day! Remember, the Indy 500 airs live @WTHRcom at 12pm. #WTHR pic.twitter.com/zeBjTorqsN — Scott Swan (@ScottWTHR) May 30, 2021

8:36 a.m. – Heading to pit lane.

Cars are headed to pit lane!



We are inching closer to go time!#bitcoin #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/lHsHSUSyqw — Ed Carpenter Racing (@ECRIndy) May 30, 2021

8:28 a.m. – What a difference a year makes.

Fans are crowded outside of gasoline Alley. They are trying to catch a glimpse of their favorite driver or favorite race team. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/Dbn770heeA — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) May 30, 2021

8:26 a.m. – 13Sports Director Dave Calabro is ready for a busy day at the track.

8:19 a.m. – How nice is it to see fans back on Gasoline Alley?

Gasoline Alley is wide awake race teams are up and running preparing for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/rmhMxnSrSn — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) May 30, 2021

8:17 a.m. – Good morning Speedway HS marching band.

8:15 a.m. – It is most definitely time.

8:04 a.m. – IMS owner Roger Penske shares a message with race fans. "We are so excited to host you at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and honored to welcome you back home for today's running of the 105th Indianapolis 500."

8:05 a.m. – IMS President Doug Boles barely gets a minute to rest in the 24 hours around the race.

8:03 a.m. – And we didn't think we could get more pumped...

It's time to make history.



A month of hard work, dedication and preparation is about to pay off for one athlete and one team. It's Race Day for the 105th #Indy500 presented by @gainbridgelife. #INDYCAR // #DEFYEVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/0fWJzUTiPm — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 30, 2021

7:55 a.m. – Agreed!

7:48 a.m. – Could not have said it better Dave.

Sooo happy and Blessed to be here again @IMS ...w Fans again!! We missed you! Let’s have some fun today!!!! @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/LCwUN2zdlR — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) May 30, 2021

7:45 a.m. – Good advice.

7:33 a.m. – Race Day proves it is never too early for corn dogs and curly fries.

7:30 a.m. – It will be a beautiful day to go racing.

It's a dry and chilly start in Indy but it is going to be a fantastic race day! The sun is shinning over @ims for the #Indy500! @wthrcom pic.twitter.com/MNemCgUvLj — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) May 30, 2021

7:28 a.m. – The "mask ambassadors" are already out at IMS.

Masks are required at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Hundreds of mask ambassadors are encouraging fans to follow the rules @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/Pk9DB2gSBf — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) May 30, 2021

7:08 a.m. – We see you dedicated fans!

7:04 a.m. – Hand warmers on Race Day? Yeah, it's still a little chilly out there this morning.

7:01 a.m. – Yes, thank you to all the frontline workers!

A special message from @WHCOS & fellow Hoosier Ron Klain.



Happy Race Day, and thank you to the frontline workers who made this year’s #Indy500 possible.#ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/fCOlyq0lLQ — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

6:52 a.m. – We ARE there! What a day to go racing.

6:50 a.m. – Stay warm guys. The sun is up now and it will start getting a little warmer out there.

The sun is out now, but I’m not ready to ditch my coat & gloves just yet! @DustinGroveTV is being a trooper. Nothing says #RaceDay like Low 40’s in May. #Indy500 🏁 @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/EnmWCaVuTz — Jalea Brooks (@JaleaBrooks) May 30, 2021

6:45 a.m. – Last year, some of the IndyCar drivers helped keep fans' seats warm. This year, they surprised those same fans.

Last year, we kept race fans' seats warm. This year, we welcome them Back Home Again.



Longtime ticketholders received a special thank you at the #Indy500 Drivers' Meeting Saturday, and their reactions were priceless.

#INDYCAR // #DEFYEVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/YotouKWeFW — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 30, 2021

6:43 a.m. – The pace car is just incredible.

The Indy 500 Corvette page car is fast even when it’s standing still @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/JkE6go4ArM — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) May 30, 2021

6:34 a.m. – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is reminding race fans coming out today that they will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the track, if they want.

While we can't wait for racing to start at #IMS today, the race to defeat #COVID19 has already begun.



Get your vaccine today at the Racing Capital of the World!



Full Details: https://t.co/TS7Y8H9ahT pic.twitter.com/15n9QlTUzc — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

6:33 a.m. – Chuck is the best.

It’s great to be working with Chuck Lofton. Even on a cold race morning he warms things up @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/NDxguYRLRC — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) May 30, 2021

6:29 a.m. – It is good to be back!

6:26 a.m. – Absolutely right Will Power...nothing else quite like it.

6:23 a.m. – We are! We are!

6:10 a.m. – Just how cold is it right now out at the track? Just 42 degrees. That's how cold it got when A.J. Foyt won his FIRST race in 1961.

Indy hit 42 this morning which ties the coolest race morning in 60 years (since 1961). https://t.co/NVA0ohDYfx — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 30, 2021

6:01 a.m. – Fireworks accompanied the gates opening. What a view!

6 a.m. – The gates just opened at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as fans are returning for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 after the pandemic kept them away in 2020.

5:45 a.m. – How cool does the Pagoda look this morning...let's get those gates open!

5:30 a.m. – We are expected a glorious race day with cool and dry conditions for the race. The Live Doppler 13 Weather team is calling for a chilly start when the gates open at 6 a.m. with temperatures in the low 40s. By race time, the temperatures should be in the mid 60s.

46 degrees and getting cooler at a very cool place @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/wV6PsNljrg — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) May 30, 2021

The forecast low temperature of 43 degrees would match that of 1971, when Al Unser won his second of four 500s. If the temperature drops below 43, we would have to go back to the 1960s to find a race morning that cold.

5:00 a.m. – 13News is on the air from the Pagoda at the Speedway!

It looks like at least one driver is up with us.