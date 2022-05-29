2022 Indy 500 Blog: Marcus Ericsson wins the 106th Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is back open at full capacity for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Keep checking back here for live updates throughout the race.
Team Ganassi driver Marcus Ericsson is your winner of the 2022 Indy 500.
In central Indiana, NBC's broadcast will start at 7 p.m., with the green flag scheduled to wave around 8:30 p.m.
Live updates
4:49 p.m. - He should with a fight to the finish like he had.
4:40 p.m. - When asked by Associated Press sports reporter Jenna Fryer about returning next year, Tony Kanaan said, "As of right now, this was the last one."
4:20 p.m. - Yes there is!
4:10 p.m. - Time for the victory lap.
3:45 p.m. - Marcus Ericsson is the winner of the 106th Indianapolis 500.
3:44 p.m. - Sage Karam hits the wall.
3:41 p.m. - Carpenter's car is stopped in the pit. His crew was able to get him restarted.
3:40 p.m. - The cars are back out.
3:27 p.m. - We have a red flag with 4 laps to go.
3:26 p.m. - Jimmie Johnson has crashed.
3:24 p.m. - Ten laps to go and it is Ericsson, O'Ward and Kanaan.
3:23 p.m. - Johnson has to pit. Ericsson leads followed by O'Ward.
3:23 p.m. - Johnson leads followed by Ericsson and O'Ward.
3:15 p.m. - Dixon gets a speed penalty coming out of Pit Lane and heads to the back.
3:13 p.m. - Dixon and Daly head into the pits.
3:09 p.m. - With 25 laps to go, the leaders are:
- Dixon
- O'Ward
- Daly
- Ericsoon
- Kanaan
3:04 p.m. - O'Ward and Dixon are back to trading laps.
3:03 p.m. - Castroneves is up to 10th.
3:01 p.m. - We're back under green and the leaders are Dixon, O'Ward and Rosenqvist.
2:52 p.m. - Fourth yellow as Scott McLaughlin crashes out. He lost it coming out of turn 3. He is up and out of the car.
2:49 p.m. - With 50 laps to go, the leaders are:
- O'Ward
- Dixon
- Rosenqvist
- Daly
- Ferrucci
2:44 p.m. - O'Ward is in the lead after Dixon goes in to pit. Daly pits as well.
2:40 p.m. - Colton Herta is out due to mechanical issues. He was having a throttle sensor issue.
2:39 p.m. - Dixon is now the all-time lap leader at the Indy 500.
2:37 p.m. - Here is a look at what happened to Grosjean. He said he is not sure why he crashed, but he is back out after being checked by medical staff.
2:36 p.m. - Dixon is holding the lead.
2:31 p.m. - At 125 laps in, your current leaders are:
- Dixon
- O'Ward
- Daly
- Rosenqvist
- Ferrucci
2:27 p.m. - Callum Ilott is back out after meeting with medical staff and said he is OK.
2:23 p.m. - Dixon takes the lead back.
2:21 p.m. - We're back under green and the current leaders are O'Ward, Dixon and Daly.
2:17 p.m. - Most drivers are coming in to pit under the caution.
2:12 p.m. - Romain Grosjean has crashed and is out. He is out of the car and heading to be checked out, but he is visibly upset.
2:08 p.m. - Halfway through, your leaders at 100 laps in are:
- Dixon
- Daly
- O'Ward
- Ericsson
- Kanaan
2:04 p.m. - Sage Karam is having some fun.
1:58 p.m. - Dixon and Daly are swapping the lead now.
1:56 p.m. - And Dixon takes the lead right back.
1:56 p.m. - Daly takes the lead from Dixon.
1:55 p.m. - Kanaan is trying to make some moves, but he's still sitting in 5th. Dixon leads with Daly challenging.
1:54 p.m. - We're back under green.
1:50 p.m. - We are still under caution.
1:49 p.m. - The leaders at 75 laps in are:
- Dixon
- Daly
- O'Ward
- Ericsson
- Kanaan
1:42 p.m. - Callum Ilott has crashed and is out on lap 69. He went into the wall on turn 2. Ilott is out of the car after the crash and heading to be checked out.
Palou was pitting as pit lane closed so he had to drive through. He now has to pit under yellow for fuel and will take a penalty.
1:39 p.m. - Palou leads as Dixon pits.
1:36 p.m. - Castroneves continues to make moves. He's now running 17th.
1:32 p.m. - VeeKay is talking after getting cleared by medical staff. He said the car had been loose the whole race and then got away from him.
1:28 p.m. - Dixon and Palou continue to swap the lead. O'Ward is holding 3rd.
1:26 p.m. - Your leaders at 50 laps in are:
- Dixon
- Palou
- O'Ward
- Ericsson
- Carpenter
1:25 p.m. - We're back under green.
1:13 p.m. - Rinus VeeKay has crashed out 39 laps in to the Indy 500. He's out of the car and heading to be checked out.
1:11 p.m. - Palou, VeeKay and Dixon are your 1, 2, 3.
1:09 p.m. - O'Ward and Rosenqvist take 1 and 2 with Ericsson falling to 3rd.
1:09 p.m. - VeeKay pits and Ericsson leads.
1:08 p.m. - Palou now pits as well - VeeKay takes the lead. Jimmie Johnson also pits.
1:07 p.m. - Dixon pits on lap 31 - Palou holds the lead.
1:06 p.m. - Here are your biggest movers so far:
1:05 p.m. - Dixon is back in the lead.
1:04 p.m. - Your leaders after 25 laps are:
- Palou
- Dixon
- Veekay
- Ericsson
- Carpenter
1:01 p.m. - Dixon resumes the lead.
12:57 p.m. - And now Palou is leading again - followed by Dixon and then VeeKay
12:55 p.m. - Dixon is back in the lead after continuing to trade spots with Palou.
12:53 p.m. Palou takes the lead back over.
12:51 p.m. - Dixon is back in the lead.
12:49 p.m. - Palou still leads. Dixon moves to 2nd taking over VeeKay.
12:47 p.m. - Palou has taken the lead.
12:45 p.m. - The race is underway with Dixon leading the way.
12:39 p.m. - There's the order for drivers to start their engines.
12:38 p.m. - Thunderbirds flyover during "Back Home Again in Indiana"
12:36 p.m. - Scott Swan just hanging out with country music superstar Blake Shelton.
12:32 p.m. - Thunderbirds flyover during the National Anthem.
12:31 p.m. - Um...we can't even text when we're driving a regular car...
12:29 p.m. - What a sight!
12:20 p.m. - Hélio Castroneves' quest for 5 begins today.
12:16 p.m. - Simon's team is ready to go.
12:10 p.m. - Here's your front row.
12:00 p.m. - Pre-race ceremonies are underway for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.