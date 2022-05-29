2022 Indy 500 Blog: Marcus Ericsson wins the 106th Indianapolis 500

In central Indiana, NBC's broadcast will start at 7 p.m., with the green flag scheduled to wave around 8:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is back open at full capacity for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Keep checking back here for live updates throughout the race.

Team Ganassi driver Marcus Ericsson is your winner of the 2022 Indy 500.

Live updates

4:49 p.m. - He should with a fight to the finish like he had.

4:40 p.m. - When asked by Associated Press sports reporter Jenna Fryer about returning next year, Tony Kanaan said, "As of right now, this was the last one."

4:20 p.m. - Yes there is!

4:10 p.m. - Time for the victory lap.

3:45 p.m. - Marcus Ericsson is the winner of the 106th Indianapolis 500.

3:44 p.m. - Sage Karam hits the wall.

3:41 p.m. - Carpenter's car is stopped in the pit. His crew was able to get him restarted.

3:40 p.m. - The cars are back out.

3:27 p.m. - We have a red flag with 4 laps to go.

Race has been red flagged with just 5 laps to go!

The leader with four laps to go. 👀



Will Marcus Ericsson hold on for the win?

3:26 p.m. - Jimmie Johnson has crashed.

This incident with @jimmiejohnson in turn 4 is what brought the red flag out with 4 laps to go.



This incident with Jimmie Johnson in turn 4 is what brought the red flag out with 4 laps to go. After an eventful Month of May, the No. 48 was not able to finish the #Indy500.

3:24 p.m. - Ten laps to go and it is Ericsson, O'Ward and Kanaan.

3:23 p.m. - Johnson has to pit. Ericsson leads followed by O'Ward.

3:23 p.m. - Johnson leads followed by Ericsson and O'Ward.

3:15 p.m. - Dixon gets a speed penalty coming out of Pit Lane and heads to the back.

3:13 p.m. - Dixon and Daly head into the pits.

3:09 p.m. - With 25 laps to go, the leaders are:

Dixon O'Ward Daly Ericsoon Kanaan

3:04 p.m. - O'Ward and Dixon are back to trading laps.

3:03 p.m. - Castroneves is up to 10th.

3:01 p.m. - We're back under green and the leaders are Dixon, O'Ward and Rosenqvist.

2:52 p.m. - Fourth yellow as Scott McLaughlin crashes out. He lost it coming out of turn 3. He is up and out of the car.

2:49 p.m. - With 50 laps to go, the leaders are:

O'Ward Dixon Rosenqvist Daly Ferrucci

2:44 p.m. - O'Ward is in the lead after Dixon goes in to pit. Daly pits as well.

2:40 p.m. - Colton Herta is out due to mechanical issues. He was having a throttle sensor issue.

2:39 p.m. - Dixon is now the all-time lap leader at the Indy 500.

2:37 p.m. - Here is a look at what happened to Grosjean. He said he is not sure why he crashed, but he is back out after being checked by medical staff.

Romain Grosjean's #Indy500 comes to an end as the rear end steps out on him exiting turn 2.



He has been seen and cleared from the Emergency Medical Center.



📺: NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/RoWUj6W4pa — #Indy500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 29, 2022

2:36 p.m. - Dixon is holding the lead.

2:31 p.m. - At 125 laps in, your current leaders are:

Dixon O'Ward Daly Rosenqvist Ferrucci

2:27 p.m. - Callum Ilott is back out after meeting with medical staff and said he is OK.

Walking out of infield medical center with brace on right wrist. Callum Ilott says he may have fracture after crash.

2:23 p.m. - Dixon takes the lead back.

2:21 p.m. - We're back under green and the current leaders are O'Ward, Dixon and Daly.

2:17 p.m. - Most drivers are coming in to pit under the caution.

2:12 p.m. - Romain Grosjean has crashed and is out. He is out of the car and heading to be checked out, but he is visibly upset.

.@RGrosjean's dreams of an #Indy500 win this year are over after this incident in turn 2.



The Phoenix has been seen and released from the @IU_Health Emergency Medical Center.



.@RGrosjean's dreams of an #Indy500 win this year are over after this incident in turn 2. The Phoenix has been seen and released from the Emergency Medical Center.

2:08 p.m. - Halfway through, your leaders at 100 laps in are:

Dixon Daly O'Ward Ericsson Kanaan

2:04 p.m. - Sage Karam is having some fun.

1:58 p.m. - Dixon and Daly are swapping the lead now.

1:56 p.m. - And Dixon takes the lead right back.

1:56 p.m. - Daly takes the lead from Dixon.

1:55 p.m. - Kanaan is trying to make some moves, but he's still sitting in 5th. Dixon leads with Daly challenging.

1:54 p.m. - We're back under green.

1:50 p.m. - We are still under caution.

1:49 p.m. - The leaders at 75 laps in are:

Dixon Daly O'Ward Ericsson Kanaan

1:42 p.m. - Callum Ilott has crashed and is out on lap 69. He went into the wall on turn 2. Ilott is out of the car after the crash and heading to be checked out.

Yellow back out on lap 69: rookie Callum Ilott, much like Rinus Veekay, slams into the wall in turn 2.



Yellow back out on lap 69: rookie Callum Ilott, much like Rinus Veekay, slams into the wall in turn 2. Chaos now for leader Alex Palou! He was pitting as pit lane closed so he had to drive through. He now has to pit under yellow for fuel..and will take penalty. #Indy500.

Palou was pitting as pit lane closed so he had to drive through. He now has to pit under yellow for fuel and will take a penalty.

1:39 p.m. - Palou leads as Dixon pits.

1:36 p.m. - Castroneves continues to make moves. He's now running 17th.

Don't look now but Helio Castroneves is up 9 spots from 27 to 18

1:32 p.m. - VeeKay is talking after getting cleared by medical staff. He said the car had been loose the whole race and then got away from him.

1:28 p.m. - Dixon and Palou continue to swap the lead. O'Ward is holding 3rd.

It's Dixon, Palou, O'Ward as we hit the quarter mark in the #Indy500!



It's Dixon, Palou, O'Ward as we hit the quarter mark in the #Indy500!

Pato O'Ward is mooovin. He's up to 3rd now.

1:26 p.m. - Your leaders at 50 laps in are:

Dixon Palou O'Ward Ericsson Carpenter

1:25 p.m. - We're back under green.

1:13 p.m. - Rinus VeeKay has crashed out 39 laps in to the Indy 500. He's out of the car and heading to be checked out.

Lap 39, yellow is out.



Heartbreaker for Rinus VeeKay who started P3 and was a favorite to win this race.



Lap 39, yellow is out. Heartbreaker for Rinus VeeKay who started P3 and was a favorite to win this race. Nails the wall in turn 2 and catches fire on impact. He's out of the car heading to the med center. Early exit for the 21-year-old. #Indy500

1:11 p.m. - Palou, VeeKay and Dixon are your 1, 2, 3.

1:09 p.m. - O'Ward and Rosenqvist take 1 and 2 with Ericsson falling to 3rd.

1:09 p.m. - VeeKay pits and Ericsson leads.

1:08 p.m. - Palou now pits as well - VeeKay takes the lead. Jimmie Johnson also pits.

1:07 p.m. - Dixon pits on lap 31 - Palou holds the lead.

1:06 p.m. - Here are your biggest movers so far:

Biggest movers 23 laps in:



Santino Ferrucci 15➡️9

Alexander Rossi 20➡️15

Biggest movers 23 laps in: Santino Ferrucci 15➡️9 Alexander Rossi 20➡️15 Scott McLaughlin 26➡️20

1:05 p.m. - Dixon is back in the lead.

1:04 p.m. - Your leaders after 25 laps are:

Palou Dixon Veekay Ericsson Carpenter

1:01 p.m. - Dixon resumes the lead.

12:57 p.m. - And now Palou is leading again - followed by Dixon and then VeeKay

Scott Dixon 🤝 Alex Palou



Teammates working up front, trading back and forth foe the lead. They are FAST.



Scott Dixon 🤝 Alex Palou Teammates working up front, trading back and forth foe the lead. They are FAST. 4 of the 5 @CGRTeams (Ericsson & Kanaan) still in top 6. #Indy500

12:55 p.m. - Dixon is back in the lead after continuing to trade spots with Palou.

12:53 p.m. Palou takes the lead back over.

12:51 p.m. - Dixon is back in the lead.

12:49 p.m. - Palou still leads. Dixon moves to 2nd taking over VeeKay.

12:47 p.m. - Palou has taken the lead.

12:45 p.m. - The race is underway with Dixon leading the way.

12:39 p.m. - There's the order for drivers to start their engines.

12:38 p.m. - Thunderbirds flyover during "Back Home Again in Indiana"

12:36 p.m. - Scott Swan just hanging out with country music superstar Blake Shelton.

12:32 p.m. - Thunderbirds flyover during the National Anthem.

12:31 p.m. - Um...we can't even text when we're driving a regular car...

12:29 p.m. - What a sight!

12:20 p.m. - Hélio Castroneves' quest for 5 begins today.

12:16 p.m. - Simon's team is ready to go.

This team. My team. Our team. We have worked so hard for this. The #Indy500 is here.

12:10 p.m. - Here's your front row.

The front row in the 106th Indianapolis 500!