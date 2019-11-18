LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville City FC came up short to win its third straight USL Championship and to make history.

The game began with Lou City coming out strong. Sixth minute, Niall McCabe with the cross and Magnus Rasmussen finishes. 1-nil Louisville. Louisville had tons of chances in the first half but couldn't convert.

On the other side, Monarchs had a few chances but made use of them. Erik Holt buried the one-time and the game was tied at 1.

Right before halftime, they take the lead when Konrad Plewa's header finds the back of the net.

Monarchs close the door in the second half with another goal.

They beat Lou City 3-1. It’s the team’s first title.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted shortly after the team's loss.

"Tough loss but our @loucityfc had an awesome season and I and all the other fans are immensely proud, and we're excited to start next season in Butchertown. There's a lot more great soccer action ahead for Louisville," he said.

