'The marathon continues'; Louisville's Momo Sanogo declares for NFL draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the University of Louisville football program's leaders from this past season has declared for the NFL draft in 2023.

Linebacker Momo Sanogo made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon, saying the decision is in pursuit of his life-long dream.

"Another amazing journey has come to an end," he said. "Thank you to my teammates, my coaches and Card Nation for filling this year with memories and relationships that will last a lifetime."

Sanogo thanked his family and friends for supporting him throughout his collegiate career and for "being there for me through thick and thin."

"There is no one in this world who is lucky enough to have the people around them that I do," he said. "I will keep making all of you proud."

The Ole Miss transfer led UofL with 89 tackles this season. He also tallied nine-and-a-half tackles for loss, four-and-a-half sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Sanogo only played with the Cardinals for one year, but did serve as a captain for the team.

