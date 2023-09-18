Twins manager Rocco Baldelli welcomes twin boys

Baldelli and his wife, Allie, got married two years ago during the 2021 All-Star break.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is shifting his focus to a new set of twins — his twin boys.

The team announced the arrival of the twin boys on social media, congratulating the manager and his family.

"Talk about being committed to your job!" the team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Congratulations to the Baldelli family on welcoming Twin boys to their family!!!"

Congratulations to the Baldelli family on welcoming Twin boys to their family!!! 👶👶 pic.twitter.com/sxP63VVtJu — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 18, 2023

Baldelli and his wife, Allie, got married two years ago during the 2021 All-Star break. Months later, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Louisa, on Sept. 6, 2021.

The baseball Twins currently hold a seven-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians with a magic number of six. Minnesota opens a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds Monday night before returning to Minneapolis for a six-game homestand. With the potential for playoffs looming, the team began selling tickets Monday morning for the opening round of the playoffs.

