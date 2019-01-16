CINCINNATI — After 46 years announcing Cincinnati Reds games on the Cincinnati Reds Radio Network, Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman is retiring.

Brennaman made the tearful announcement in a video posted to the Cincinnati Reds' social media accounts Wednesday, January 16.

"I feel like I've had a love affair that's gone through four and a half decades because you all have been so good to me," Brennaman said.

Former Reds pitcher Danny Graves and several baseball writers and analysts responded to the news, reminiscing on Brennaman's legendary career.

"I was fortunate to break in on the #Reds beat when Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall were in the booth together," former ESPN.com writer Jerry Crasnick said. "Marty is a good friend and a giant in the industry for a reason. Best wishes in retirement to a Cincinnati legend and one of the best to ever sit behind a microphone."

Brennaman joined the Reds radio team in 1974, calling three World Series victories, five no-hitters, Hank Aaron's record-tying 714th career home run and countless more events.

His son, Thom Brennaman, is the television play-by-play announcer for the Cincinnati Reds on FOX Sports Ohio.