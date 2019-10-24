WASHINGTON — Those lucky navy jerseys seem to be working!

The Nationals are now only two games away from becoming World Series champions after beating the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series, 12-3.

Nats got on board in the very 1st inning, thanks to Justin Verlander walking Trea Turner and huge hits from Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon. While gymnastics superstar and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles threw out the first pitch of the game, National's Stephen Strasburg kept the pace for the team on the mound.

RELATED: Nationals to wear lucky navy blue jerseys for rest of World Series

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon hits a two-run scoring double during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

But the 7th inning did the Nats lots of favors, with Kurt Suzuki hitting a home run off of Verlander and an Adam Eaton sacrifice bunt moving the bases. An intentional Juan Soto walk loaded the bases, and combined with hits from Kendrick and Cabrera and a bad throw from Astro's Alex Bregman, Nats were up 8-2.

By the 8th inning, the dugout dances were galore.

Adam Eaton hit a two-run homer, bringing the Nationals to a whopping nine-run lead at 11-2. Nats padded that lead with a Michael Taylor homer in the top of the 9th, bumping the score to 12-2. After an Astro's homer in the bottom of the 9th, the score finished at 12-3.

The Nationals will play Game 3 of the World Series right here in D.C. on Friday, Oct. 25, the team's first World Series home game ever. Even more of a reason to celebrate on Friday? It will be Juan Soto's 21st birthday.

GALLERY: Game 2 Best Moments Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Gymnast Simone Biles is handed the ceremonial first pitch ball before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, is forced out at third by Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon after trying to steal during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Washington Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros' Alex Bregman celebrates in the dugout after a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 5-4 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon hits a two-run scoring double during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon smiles during batting practice for Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals' Kurt Suzuki rounds the bases after a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Cool, so when's the next game?

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8:07 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8:07 p.m.

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8:07 p.m.

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals Houston Astros - 8:07 p.m.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8:08 p.m.

RELATED: Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.