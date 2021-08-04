'It's always going to have a special place in my heart' | Kolten Wong gets emotional at Busch Stadium after ovation

"Knowing these fans and playing here for so long, I know they're going to make it super special. I'm excited for that time and hoping I can hold it together"

ST. LOUIS — After seven opening days as a member of the Cardinals, Kolten Wong found himself on the other side field on Thursday with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wong signed with the Brewers in the offseason after the Cardinals declined his club option for 2021.

And in his return to Busch Stadium, Wong felt the love from the Cardinals crowd. In his first plate appearance, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright took their time so fans could applaud their former second baseman.

Wong saluted the fans, and was visibly emotional by the love shown from the crowd. He knew the moment might get to him.

"Knowing these fans and playing here for so long, I know they're going to make it super special," Wong said before the game. "I'm excited for that time and hoping I can hold it together."

Once a Cardinal, always a Cardinal. Kolten Wong gets a standing O before his first-at-bat as a visitor at Busch.



After parts of eight seasons for the Cardinals, Wong and the city formed a special bond through his good times, and his bad ones.

"It was a great run. I had a great time in St. Louis. I learned how to play the game the right way and do things the right way. I'm never gonna say anything bad about St. Louis. It's always going to have a special place in my heart," Wong said.

The two-time Gold Glover also had some fun with his former teammates, throwing some gum at them from the opposing dugout as Cardinals players were riding in on trucks for the annual roster announcements.

Wong walked on four straight pitches in his first time at-bat against his former teammate Wainwright.